Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Is Carrying A Fair Bit Of Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Pegasystems's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2021, Pegasystems had US$588.4m of debt, up from US$505.1m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has US$442.4m in cash leading to net debt of about US$146.1m.

A Look At Pegasystems' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:PEGA Debt to Equity History June 14th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Pegasystems had liabilities of US$404.5m due within a year, and liabilities of US$645.1m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$442.4m as well as receivables valued at US$401.4m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$205.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Having regard to Pegasystems' size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$10.7b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Carrying virtually no net debt, Pegasystems has a very light debt load indeed. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Pegasystems can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Pegasystems reported revenue of US$1.1b, which is a gain of 10%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Pegasystems had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost US$118m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. For example, we would not want to see a repeat of last year's loss of US$43m. So to be blunt we do think it is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Pegasystems (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.