Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PEGA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 26th quarter that PEGA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $120.28, the dividend yield is .1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEGA was $120.28, representing a -11.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $135.36 and a 216.44% increase over the 52 week low of $38.01.

PEGA is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). PEGA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.95. Zacks Investment Research reports PEGA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 31.47%, compared to an industry average of .5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PEGA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PEGA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PEGA as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNMC with an increase of 10.76% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PEGA at 1.19%.

