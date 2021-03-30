Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PEGA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 28th quarter that PEGA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEGA was $112.53, representing a -24.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $148.80 and a 87.16% increase over the 52 week low of $60.13.

PEGA is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) and Fiserv, Inc. (FISV). PEGA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.77. Zacks Investment Research reports PEGA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 34.31%, compared to an industry average of 3%.

