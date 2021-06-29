Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 30, 2021

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PEGA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that PEGA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $140.65, the dividend yield is .09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEGA was $140.65, representing a -5.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $148.80 and a 46.11% increase over the 52 week low of $96.26.

PEGA is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as SAP SE (SAP) and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). PEGA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.53. Zacks Investment Research reports PEGA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 33.58%, compared to an industry average of 3.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PEGA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PEGA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PEGA as a top-10 holding:

Innovator Loup Frontier Tech E (PEGA)

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (PEGA)

Global X Guru Index ETF (PEGA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GURU with an increase of 8.13% over the last 100 days. LOUP has the highest percent weighting of PEGA at 3.22%.

