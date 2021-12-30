Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2021

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 17, 2022. Shareholders who purchased PEGA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that PEGA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $112.96, the dividend yield is .11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEGA was $112.96, representing a -24.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $148.80 and a 11.61% increase over the 52 week low of $101.21.

PEGA is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Infosys Limited (INFY) and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). PEGA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.29. Zacks Investment Research reports PEGA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 38.32%, compared to an industry average of 4.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pega Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.