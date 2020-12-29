Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PEGA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 27th quarter that PEGA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $133.3, the dividend yield is .09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEGA was $133.3, representing a -5.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $140.89 and a 250.7% increase over the 52 week low of $38.01.

PEGA is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) and Fiserv, Inc. (FISV). PEGA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.81. Zacks Investment Research reports PEGA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.47%, compared to an industry average of 5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates,

