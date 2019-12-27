Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PEGA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that PEGA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $79.11, the dividend yield is .15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEGA was $79.11, representing a -0.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.67 and a 74.84% increase over the 52 week low of $45.25.

PEGA is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). PEGA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.96.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PEGA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.