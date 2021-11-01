Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) insiders who sold US$524k worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$9.7b

Insiders at Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) sold US$524k worth of stock at an average price of US$127 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. After the stock price dropped 7.7% last week, the company's market value declined by US$780m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Pegasystems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Kerim Akgonul, sold US$286k worth of shares at a price of US$128 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$119. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Insiders in Pegasystems didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:PEGA Insider Trading Volume November 1st 2021

Insiders at Pegasystems Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Pegasystems shares. In total, insider Stathis Kouninis dumped US$66k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of Pegasystems

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Pegasystems insiders own about US$4.8b worth of shares (which is 50% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Pegasystems Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Pegasystems shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Pegasystems (1 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

