PEGASYSTEMS Earnings Results: $PEGA Reports Quarterly Earnings

PEGASYSTEMS ($PEGA) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $1.61 per share, beating estimates of $1.49 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $490,830,000, beating estimates of $479,601,592 by $11,228,408.

PEGASYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity

PEGASYSTEMS insiders have traded $PEGA stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEGA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KENNETH STILLWELL (COO, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 29,755 shares for an estimated $2,527,921 .

. RICHARD H JONES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,729 shares for an estimated $1,029,971 .

. LEON TREFLER (Chief of Clients and Markets) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,048 shares for an estimated $983,381 .

. EFSTATHIOS A KOUNINIS (VP of Finance & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 3,895 shares for an estimated $316,668 .

. LARRY WEBER sold 1,900 shares for an estimated $166,877

RIFAT KERIM AKGONUL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $150,480.

PEGASYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of PEGASYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PEGASYSTEMS Government Contracts

We have seen $1,525,887 of award payments to $PEGA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

