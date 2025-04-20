PEGASYSTEMS Earnings Preview: Recent $PEGA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PEGASYSTEMS ($PEGA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $363,744,801 and earnings of $0.50 per share.

PEGASYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity

PEGASYSTEMS insiders have traded $PEGA stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEGA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALAN TREFLER (C.E.O. & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 126,000 shares for an estimated $9,451,260 .

. KENNETH STILLWELL (COO, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 32,478 shares for an estimated $2,835,023 .

. LEON TREFLER (Chief of Clients and Markets) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,593 shares for an estimated $1,031,296 .

. RIFAT KERIM AKGONUL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $224,570 .

. EFSTATHIOS A KOUNINIS (VP of Finance & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,213 shares for an estimated $197,246 .

. LARRY WEBER sold 1,900 shares for an estimated $166,877

PEGASYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of PEGASYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PEGASYSTEMS Government Contracts

We have seen $1,525,887 of award payments to $PEGA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

PEGASYSTEMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PEGA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

