Pegasystems Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PEGA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $120.47, changing hands as low as $118.00 per share. Pegasystems Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEGA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PEGA's low point in its 52 week range is $38.01 per share, with $148.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.12.

