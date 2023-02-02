Pegasystems Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PEGA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.46, changing hands as high as $43.01 per share. Pegasystems Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEGA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PEGA's low point in its 52 week range is $29.05 per share, with $102.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.95.

