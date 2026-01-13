Pegasystems (BIT:1PEGA) Price Target Increased by 10.31% to 64.14

The average one-year price target for Pegasystems (BIT:1PEGA) has been revised to €64.14 / share. This is an increase of 10.31% from the prior estimate of €58.14 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €35.87 to a high of €78.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.89% from the latest reported closing price of €53.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 903 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pegasystems. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1PEGA is 0.26%, an increase of 3.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.34% to 120,189K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,987K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,050K shares , representing an increase of 18.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PEGA by 27.68% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,614K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,807K shares , representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PEGA by 36.21% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,392K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,038K shares , representing a decrease of 19.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PEGA by 81.02% over the last quarter.

Bares Capital Management holds 3,380K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,543K shares , representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PEGA by 3.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,034K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,485K shares , representing an increase of 51.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PEGA by 41.93% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.