Pegasystems (BIT:1PEGA) Price Target Decreased by 18.39% to 50.85

The average one-year price target for Pegasystems (BIT:1PEGA) has been revised to €50.85 / share. This is a decrease of 18.39% from the prior estimate of €62.31 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €35.00 to a high of €66.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.95% from the latest reported closing price of €53.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 817 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pegasystems. This is an decrease of 100 owner(s) or 10.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1PEGA is 0.24%, an increase of 11.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 118,773K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,928K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,987K shares , representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PEGA by 6.82% over the last quarter.

Bares Capital Management holds 3,380K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,543K shares , representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PEGA by 3.68% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,128K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,725K shares , representing an increase of 12.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PEGA by 24.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,034K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,485K shares , representing an increase of 51.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PEGA by 41.93% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,899K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company.

