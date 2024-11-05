News & Insights

Pegasus Resources Advances Uranium Exploration in Utah

November 05, 2024 — 09:12 am EST

Pegasus Resources (TSE:PEGA) has released an update.

Pegasus Resources Inc. has secured drilling permits for its Energy Sands and Jupiter projects in Utah, marking a significant step forward in their uranium exploration efforts. The company plans extensive drilling operations on these properties, leveraging historical data to expedite resource estimates. This development positions Pegasus to capitalize on Utah’s uranium potential with minimal environmental impact.

