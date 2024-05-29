News & Insights

Pegasus Holdings AGM: Resolutions Pass Unanimously

Pegasus International Holdings Limited (HK:0676) has released an update.

At the recent Annual General Meeting, Pegasus International Holdings Limited received unanimous support from its shareholders for all proposed resolutions, including the re-election of directors, the approval of audited financial statements, and the authorization of share repurchase and issuance mandates. The resolutions were passed with an overwhelming majority, indicating strong shareholder confidence in the company’s management and strategic direction.

