Pegasus Asia, a SPAC backed by Tikehau Capital, lists in Singapore

A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), backed by European asset manager Tikehau Capital and a holding firm of LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault, began trading in Singapore on Friday, becoming the second SPAC to debut in the city-state.

Pegasus Asia PEGAU.SI, which raised S$170 million ($126 million) and plans to invest in tech-enabled sectors, traded littled change from its offer price of S$5 per unit.

On Thursday, Vertex Technology Acquisition Corp VERTU.SI, a SPAC backed by Vertex Ventures - in turn owned by state investor Temasek TEM.UL - became the first such structure to list on the local bourse. Singapore Exchange SGXL.SI aims to become a key venue for SPAC listings.

($1 = 1.3468 Singapore dollars)

