ISTANBUL, July 13 (Reuters) - Turkey's Pegasus Airlines PGSUS.IS ordered 36 additional Airbus A321neo planes, Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) announced on Thursday.

The delivery of the A321neos is not expected to take place until the end of 2029, the KAP statement said.

(Reporting by Burcu Karakas; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Burcu.Karakas@thomsonreuters.com;))

