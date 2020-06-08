Pegadaian to issue Rp1.125trn three-tranche bonds

MUMBAI, June 8 (IFR) - Indonesian state-owned auction house Pegadaian plans to raise Rp1.125trn (US$81m) from three-tranche bonds, according to the offer document.

The deal includes a Rp375bn sukuk mudaraba portion. The indicative price ranges are 6.25%–7.25% for a 370-day tranche, 7.15%–8.15% for a three-year piece, and 7.50%–8.60% for a five-year portion with conventional and sukuk parts.

Bookbuilding began last week and will close on June 16. The pay-in will take place on July 7.

Pegadaian has appointed Bahana, BNI, Danareksa, IndoPremier and Mandiri Sekuritas as lead arrangers.

The funds will be used for working capital.

Pefindo has assigned a AAA rating to the secured bonds.

(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((Krishna.Merchant@thomsonreuters.com; +65 64174544;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.