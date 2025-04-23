$PEGA stock is up 31% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PEGA stock has now risen 31% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $175,224,101 of trading volume.

$PEGA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PEGA:

$PEGA insiders have traded $PEGA stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEGA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALAN TREFLER (C.E.O. & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 126,000 shares for an estimated $9,451,260 .

. KENNETH STILLWELL (COO, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 32,478 shares for an estimated $2,835,023 .

. LEON TREFLER (Chief of Clients and Markets) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,593 shares for an estimated $1,031,296 .

. RIFAT KERIM AKGONUL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $224,570 .

. EFSTATHIOS A KOUNINIS (VP of Finance & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,213 shares for an estimated $197,246 .

. LARRY WEBER sold 1,900 shares for an estimated $166,877

$PEGA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 175 institutional investors add shares of $PEGA stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PEGA Government Contracts

We have seen $501,645 of award payments to $PEGA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$PEGA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PEGA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

