$PEGA stock is up 31% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PEGA stock has now risen 31% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $175,224,101 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PEGA:
$PEGA Insider Trading Activity
$PEGA insiders have traded $PEGA stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEGA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALAN TREFLER (C.E.O. & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 126,000 shares for an estimated $9,451,260.
- KENNETH STILLWELL (COO, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 32,478 shares for an estimated $2,835,023.
- LEON TREFLER (Chief of Clients and Markets) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,593 shares for an estimated $1,031,296.
- RIFAT KERIM AKGONUL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $224,570.
- EFSTATHIOS A KOUNINIS (VP of Finance & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,213 shares for an estimated $197,246.
- LARRY WEBER sold 1,900 shares for an estimated $166,877
$PEGA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 175 institutional investors add shares of $PEGA stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,546,281 shares (+189.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $144,113,389
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 726,186 shares (+5411.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,680,535
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS added 713,976 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,542,563
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 561,807 shares (+398.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,360,412
- CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 546,506 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,934,359
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 485,348 shares (-69.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,234,433
- TPG GP A, LLC removed 388,360 shares (-16.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,195,152
$PEGA Government Contracts
We have seen $501,645 of award payments to $PEGA over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ENTERPRISE LICENSES AND MAINTENANCE FOR EPAS BUSINESS PROCESS MANAGEMENT (EBPM)TOOL. COMMERCIAL OFF THE SHE...: $501,645
$PEGA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PEGA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
