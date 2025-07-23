$PEGA stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PEGA stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $32,599,091 of trading volume.

$PEGA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PEGA:

$PEGA insiders have traded $PEGA stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEGA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALAN TREFLER (C.E.O. & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 405,054 shares for an estimated $30,942,285 .

. KENNETH STILLWELL (COO, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 37,455 shares for an estimated $3,180,917 .

. RIFAT KERIM AKGONUL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 28,097 shares for an estimated $2,611,534 .

. JOHN GERARD HIGGINS (Chief, Client &Partner Success) sold 11,830 shares for an estimated $1,209,380

EFSTATHIOS A KOUNINIS (SVP of Finance & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,372 shares for an estimated $228,781 .

. LEON TREFLER (Chief of Clients and Markets) sold 2,049 shares for an estimated $155,006

LARRY WEBER sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $100,705

$PEGA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 221 institutional investors add shares of $PEGA stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PEGA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PEGA in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/15/2025

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/03/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/03/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

$PEGA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PEGA recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $PEGA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $59.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $59.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $50.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $68.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Yun Kim from Loop Capital set a target price of $60.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Steven Enders from Citigroup set a target price of $66.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 William Jellison from DA Davidson set a target price of $25.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities set a target price of $62.5 on 06/03/2025

