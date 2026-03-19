PEG Set for Steady Growth on Clean Energy Investments & Strong Demand

Public Service Enterprise Group PEG boasts a solid portfolio of regulated and non-regulated utility assets that offer stable earnings. The company benefits from consistent investments in infrastructure projects and a focus on expanding renewable assets.



However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company faces risks related to potential asset impairments and supply-chain disruptions that could pressure its financial performance.

Factors Acting in Favor of PEG Stock

Public Service Enterprise continues to benefit from favorable wholesale electricity prices, which have supported stronger-than-expected profitability. Robust power demand and PSEG’s strategic focus on clean, reliable, carbon-free energy generation through its nuclear fleet enhance its competitive position and financial resilience. In 2025, the company’s nuclear units generated nearly 30.9 terawatt-hours (TWh) and operated at a capacity factor of 91.2%. For 2026, total nuclear generation is expected to range between 30 TWh and 32 TWh.



Public Service Enterprise is benefiting from the nationwide surge in clean energy investments, as U.S. utility-scale solar, wind, and storage projects continue to expand rapidly. To capitalize on these opportunities, its subsidiary PSE&G has advanced solar initiatives and owned 158 MW of installed PV solar capacity across New Jersey as of December-end 2025.



Ongoing investments in grid modernization and renewable initiatives position the company for sustained earnings growth. The company’s total capital program is expected to range between $24 billion and $28 billion for 2026-2030, with more than 90% allocated to regulated investments. A regulated capital investment program of approximately $22.5 billion to $25.5 billion for the same period supports a rate base CAGR of 6-7.5%.

Headwinds for PEG Stock

Long-lived assets constitute a significant portion of Public Service Enterprise Group’s asset base, and the company regularly assesses them for impairment. Adverse regulatory changes, early asset disposals, or sustained declines in expected cash flows could render these assets unrecoverable, potentially resulting in impairment charges that may materially affect its financial condition.



The supply chain for goods and services may be affected by factors such as sanctions, tariffs, labor shortages in manufacturing, shipping constraints, rising demand, and limited availability of raw materials or specialized components. These challenges could result in higher costs and delivery delays, potentially disrupting the company’s operations.

PEG’s Share Price Performance

In the past three months, shares of the company have risen 4.3% compared with the industry’s 8% growth.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same industry are NiSource NI, Duke Energy DUK and Entergy Corporation ETR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



NiSource’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.97%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NI’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) implies an improvement of 7.9% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DUK’s 2026 EPS implies an improvement of 6.3% year over year. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.8% in the last four quarters.



ETR’s long-term earnings growth rate is 11.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETR’s 2026 EPS implies an improvement of 12.5% year over year.



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NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.