PEG Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated PEG, or PSEG, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 72 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents by 1.4%. Earnings declined 14.3% from the prior-year reported figure of 84 cents per share.



The company reported GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 63 cents compared with 57 cents in the corresponding period of 2024.



For 2025, the company reported adjusted EPS of $4.05, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.04. The full-year bottom line improved from $3.68 in 2024.

PEG’s Total Revenues

Operating revenues totaled $2.92 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.58 billion by 12.8%. The top line also increased 18.3% from the year-ago figure of $2.47 billion.



For 2025, the company recorded revenues of $12.17 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.87 billion. The full-year top line also improved from $10.29 billion generated last year.

Sales Volume of PEG

Electric sales volume totaled 9,340 million kilowatt-hours, which increased 2% year over year. On the other hand, gas sales volume increased 16% to 1,041 million therms.



Under electric sales, residential sales volume totaled 2,920 million kilowatt-hours, up 4% from the prior-year figure. Its commercial and industrial sales volume totaled 6,323 million kilowatt-hours, reflecting year-over-year growth of 1%.



Other sales amounted to 97 million kilowatt-hours, up 2% from the year-ago recorded number.



Total gas sales witnessed year-over-year growth of 16% in firm sales volume. Non-firm gas sales volume increased 14%.

Highlights of PEG’s Earnings Release

The operating income totaled $511 million compared with $445 million in the year-ago period, reflecting an increase of 14.8%.



Total operating expenses were $2.40 billion, up 19% from the year-ago figure.



Interest expenses amounted to $263 million, which increased 13.4% year over year.

Segmental Performance of PEG

PSE&G: This segment’s net income was $352 million, down from $378 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.



PSEG Power & Other: Adjusted operating income for this unit amounted to $10 million compared with $43 million in the prior-year quarter.

Financial Update of PEG

The long-term debt (including the current portion of the long-term debt) as of Dec. 31, 2025, was $22.55 billion compared with $21.11 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



The net cash flow from operating activities was $3.30 billion during 2025 compared with $2.13 billion during 2024.

PEG’s 2026 Guidance

PEG expects adjusted earnings to be in the range of $4.28-$4.40 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $4.38 per share, which lies above the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

PEG currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



