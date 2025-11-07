PEG Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated PEG, or PSEG, reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 by 11.9%. Earnings improved 25.6% from the prior-year reported figure of 90 cents per share.



The company reported GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 compared with $1.04 in the corresponding period of 2024.

PEG’s Total Revenues

Operating revenues totaled $3.23 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.73 billion by 18.2%. The top line also increased 22.1% from the year-ago figure of $2.64 billion.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Quote

Sales Volume of PEG

Electric sales volume totaled 11,804 million kilowatt-hours, which declined 1% year over year. On the other hand, gas sales volume decreased 7% to 404 million therms.



Under electric sales, residential sales volume totaled 4,539 million kilowatt-hours, down 2% from the prior-year figure. Its commercial and industrial sales volume totaled 7,181 million kilowatt-hours, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 1%.



Other sales amounted to 84 million kilowatt-hours, up 18% from the year-ago recorded number.



Total gas sales witnessed year-over-year growth of 4% in firm sales volume. Non-firm gas sales volume declined 16%.

Highlights of PEG’s Earnings Release

The operating income totaled $855 million compared with $641 million in the year-ago period, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 33.4%.



Total operating expenses were $2.37 billion, up 18.5% from the year-ago figure.



Interest expenses amounted to $253 million, which increased 11.5% year over year.

Segmental Performance of PEG

PSE&G: This segment’s net income was $515 million, up from $379 million in the third quarter of 2024.



PSEG Power & Other: Adjusted operating income for this unit amounted to $107 million compared with $141 million in the prior-year quarter.

Financial Update of PEG

The long-term debt (including the current portion of the long-term debt) as of Sept. 30, 2025, was $22.54 billion compared with $21.11 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



The net cash flow from operating activities was $2.58 billion during the first nine months of 2025 compared with $1.77 billion during the first nine months of 2024.

PEG’s 2025 Guidance

PEG now expects adjusted earnings to be in the range of $4.00-$4.06 per share, narrower than its previous guidance of $3.94-$4.06 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $4.03 per share, which lies just below the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

PEG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

FirstEnergy Corp. FE reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 83 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents by 9.2%.



FE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 6.46%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $2.53, indicating a year-over-year decline of 3.8%.



NextEra Energy NEE posted third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 by 8.65%.



NEE’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 8.04%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $3.68, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.29%.



NiSource Inc. NI reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share of 19 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents by 5%.



NI’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 7.72%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $1.88, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.43%.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.