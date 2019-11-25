PEG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.85, changing hands as low as $59.42 per share. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PEG's low point in its 52 week range is $49.225 per share, with $63.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.60.

