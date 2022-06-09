PEG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.67, changing hands as low as $65.60 per share. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PEG's low point in its 52 week range is $58.96 per share, with $75.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.67. The PEG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

