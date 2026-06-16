PEG Benefits From Stable Utility Operations and Strategic Investments

Public Service Enterprise Group PEG boasts a solid portfolio of regulated and non-regulated utility assets that offer stable earnings. The company continues to benefit from consistent investments in infrastructure projects and a focus on expanding renewable assets.



However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company faces risks related to potential asset impairments and supply-chain disruptions that could pressure its financial performance.

Factors Acting in Favor of PEG Stock

Public Service Enterprise has a well-balanced portfolio of regulated and non-regulated utility assets that provide stable earnings and meaningful long-term growth opportunities. Robust power demand and PSEG’s strategic focus on clean, reliable, carbon-free energy generation through its nuclear fleet enhance its competitive position and financial resilience.



Apart from enhancing its renewable generation portfolio, PSEG has also been taking several initiatives to reduce GHG emissions from its operations, including the implementation of New Jersey's EE program. Such initiatives should help the company achieve its target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.



The company continues to modestly expand its customer base across both electric and natural gas services. For the trailing 12 months ended March 31, 2026, PSE&G’s Residential Electric and Gas customer count grew 1% each.



PEG expects to invest $4.2 billion in 2026. The investment is aimed at supporting infrastructure modernization, energy efficiency, electrification initiatives and load growth.

Headwinds for PEG Stock

As of Dec. 31, 2025, long-lived assets accounted for a substantial portion of the asset base at PSEG (73%) and PSE&G (80%). The company regularly assesses these assets for impairment when significant events occur, such as unfavorable regulatory decisions, cost disallowances, or plans to sell or retire assets earlier than expected. If such developments lead to sustained declines in expected revenues or cash flows, PSEG may be required to record impairment charges, which could materially affect its financial condition and results.



The company cited ongoing risks from labor shortages and disruptions in equipment and materials supply, which can raise costs and extend project timelines. These constraints can be most acute for specialized utility components, and delays may complicate execution of multi-year modernization and clean energy programs.

PEG’s Share Price Performance

In the past month, shares of the company have risen 4.3% compared with the industry’s 1.4% growth.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same industry are Pampa Energia PAM, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and NextEra Energy NEE and PG&E Corporation PCG, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



PAM’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 2.92%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 80.9% in the last four quarters.



NEE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.51%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) implies an improvement of 8.1% year over year.



PCG’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15.89%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PCG’s 2026 EPS implies an improvement of 10% year over year.





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NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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