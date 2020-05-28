JDE Peet's Coffee, the second-largest coffee roaster by volume in the world, is set to return to the public markets this week. The company aims to raise $2.5 billion at a $16.8 billion market cap on the Euronext Amsterdam, making it the largest European IPO of 2020, and the year's second-largest offering globally. JDE Peet's launched its IPO at a range of €30.00 to €32.25, but in a sign of healthy demand, the company reportedly plans to price above the midpoint and begin trading three days ahead of schedule on Friday, May 29.





How did America's original specialty coffee shop come to list in Europe?

The forebearer of America's specialty coffee revolution, Berkeley, CA-based Peet's Coffee was founded in 1966 by Dutch-American Alfred Peet, who later taught Starbucks' founders about coffee. Peet's went public on the Nasdaq in January 2001, raising $26 million at a $71 million market cap, and was subsequently taken private in 2012 by...



For the full article sign up for a free trial of IPO Pro.

Start a Free Trial of IPO Pro









The article Peet's Coffee returns to public markets in Europe's largest IPO of 2020 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.