Peet Limited Shows Resilience Amidst Market Challenges

Peet Limited, a leading property developer, reported a solid financial performance for 2024, despite challenging market conditions such as interest rate hikes and inflation. The company achieved a statutory profit after tax of $36.6 million and EBITDA of $66.7 million, showcasing the strength of its diversified portfolio and strategic execution. Peet’s robust performance was bolstered by price growth in Western Australia, South Australia, and Queensland.

