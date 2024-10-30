News & Insights

Stocks

Peet Limited Shows Resilience Amidst Market Challenges

October 30, 2024 — 01:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Peet Limited (AU:PPC) has released an update.

Peet Limited, a leading property developer, reported a solid financial performance for 2024, despite challenging market conditions such as interest rate hikes and inflation. The company achieved a statutory profit after tax of $36.6 million and EBITDA of $66.7 million, showcasing the strength of its diversified portfolio and strategic execution. Peet’s robust performance was bolstered by price growth in Western Australia, South Australia, and Queensland.

For further insights into AU:PPC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.