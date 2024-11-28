Peet Limited Sees Increased Stake by Superannuation Fund

Peet Limited (AU:PPC) has released an update.

Peet Limited has reported a significant increase in the voting power of Retail Employees Superannuation Pty Limited, which now controls 6.63% of the company’s voting shares, up from 5.12%. This change reflects a substantial rise in their stake, highlighting a growing influence in Peet’s corporate decisions. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s future strategic direction.

