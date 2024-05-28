Peet Limited Executes Major Share Buy-Back

Peet Limited (AU:PPC) has released an update.

Peet Limited has disclosed the buy-back of 24,499,027 of its shares, with 3,766,450 still to be purchased, at a total cost of $22,006,609.70. The share buy-back occurred on-market with the highest price paid per share at $1.225 and the lowest at $0.870. The company confirms compliance with all relevant Corporations Act requirements for this transaction.

