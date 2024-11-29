Peet Limited Director Expands Performance Rights Holdings

News & Insights

Peet Limited (AU:PPC) has released an update.

Peet Limited announced a change in Director Brendan David Gore’s interest, as he acquired 968,814 performance rights following shareholder approval. This update reflects a strategic move in Gore’s holdings, maintaining his shares and options while increasing his performance rights to 5,996,144. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it indicates confidence in the company’s future performance.

