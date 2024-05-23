News & Insights

Peet Limited Concludes Share Buy-Back

Peet Limited (AU:PPC) has released an update.

Peet Limited has announced the successful completion of an on-market buy-back resulting in the cessation of 561,049 ordinary fully paid shares on May 24, 2024. This strategic move by the company aims to reduce outstanding shares and potentially increase shareholder value. Investors are keeping a close eye on Peet’s stock following this latest development.

