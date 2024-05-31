News & Insights

Peet Limited Announces Share Buy-Back Cessation

May 31, 2024 — 03:59 am EDT

Peet Limited (AU:PPC) has released an update.

Peet Limited has announced the cessation of 16,765 of its fully paid ordinary shares following an on-market buy-back, effective as of May 31, 2024. This strategic move is part of the company’s capital management program and is detailed in their latest market update. Investors may view this as a positive sign of the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

