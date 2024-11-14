News & Insights

Peet Limited Announces Director Resignation and Shareholdings

Peet Limited (AU:PPC) has released an update.

Peet Limited has announced the resignation of Anthony Wayne Lennon from its board of directors, effective from October 30, 2024. As part of his departure, Lennon holds 1,573,911 ordinary shares directly and has relevant interests in an additional 96,190,774 shares through various trusts and funds. Investors may find this change in leadership notable for its potential impact on Peet’s strategic direction and stock performance.

