Peet Limited Advances Share Buy-Back Plan

May 26, 2024 — 06:47 pm EDT

Peet Limited (AU:PPC) has released an update.

Peet Limited has actively pursued its share buy-back strategy, spending $21,997,463.17 to repurchase 20,722,048 shares, with 3,771,879 shares still earmarked for buy-back. The company has operated within the rules, buying shares at prices ranging from $0.870 to $1.225, under the maximum allowed price of $1.255. The latest buy-back activities comply with all Corporations Act requirements, ensuring transparency and adherence to regulatory standards.

