Peet Limited Addresses Filing Delay, Ensures Compliance

Peet Limited (AU:PPC) has released an update.

Peet Limited recently addressed a delay in filing the Appendix 3Z due to an internal oversight following the retirement of Director Anthony Wayne Lennon. The company reassured stakeholders that its current compliance frameworks are robust and that this was an isolated incident. Peet Limited maintains its commitment to adhering to ASX disclosure requirements.

