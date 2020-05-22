Peer-reviewed data shows Gilead's drug effective against COVID-19 -NIH

May 22 (Reuters) - The National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Friday peer-reviewed data published in the New England Journal of Medicine from a trial testing Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD.O remdesivir showed the drug was superior to the standard of care for COVID-19.

Last month, the NIH announced early data from the study, which began in February with 1,063 participants in 10 countries.(https://bit.ly/2Tvd6I1)

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

