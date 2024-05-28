Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Vistra Through Analyst Insights

Vistra (NYSE:VST) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $86.44, along with a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $68.29, the current average has increased by 26.58%.

The standing of Vistra among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $110.00 $86.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $109.00 $79.00 William Appicelli UBS Raises Buy $110.00 $85.00 Thomas Meric Janney Montgomery Scott Announces Buy $82.00 - Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $79.00 $72.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $78.00 $62.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $78.00 - Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $72.00 $42.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $60.00 $52.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Vistra. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Vistra compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide estimates for the future value of Vistra's stock.

For valuable insights into Vistra's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vistra analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the us Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation along with one of the largest utility-scale battery projects in the world. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Vistra

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: Vistra's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -30.98%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Vistra's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.75%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vistra's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.79%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vistra's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.24%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, Vistra faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

