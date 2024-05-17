Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring UWM Hldgs Through Analyst Insights

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on UWM Hldgs (NYSE:UWMC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated UWM Hldgs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $6.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $7.00 and a low estimate of $6.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $6.00, the current average has increased by 12.5%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of UWM Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Henry Coffey Wedbush Maintains Neutral $7.00 - Henry Coffey Wedbush Maintains Neutral $7.00 - Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $7.00 $6.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $6.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to UWM Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of UWM Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for UWM Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

All You Need to Know About UWM Hldgs

UWM Holdings Corp engages in the origination, sale and servicing of residential mortgage loans. The company provides independent mortgage advisors across the states and the district of Columbia.

Financial Milestones: UWM Hldgs's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: UWM Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 705.01%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: UWM Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.08%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): UWM Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.7%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): UWM Hldgs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.07%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 21.16, UWM Hldgs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

