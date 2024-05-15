Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring SoundThinking Through Analyst Insights

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $25.0, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. The current average, unchanged from the previous average price target, holds steady.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of SoundThinking's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Baldry Roth MKM Maintains Buy $30.00 - Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $20.00 $25.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $25.00 - Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $25.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SoundThinking. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SoundThinking compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of SoundThinking's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of SoundThinking's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About SoundThinking

SoundThinking Inc is a public safety technology company that combines transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its flagship SafetySmart platform includes ShotSpotter, the acoustic gunshot detection system, CrimeTracer, the foremost law enforcement search engine, CaseBuilder, a one-stop investigation management system, and ResourceRouter, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact.

Understanding the Numbers: SoundThinking's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining SoundThinking's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 24.04% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SoundThinking's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SoundThinking's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.1% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SoundThinking's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.68% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: SoundThinking's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

