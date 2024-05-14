Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring PBF Energy Through Analyst Insights

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for PBF Energy, presenting an average target of $61.33, a high estimate of $74.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 12.18% from the previous average price target of $54.67.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of PBF Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $54.00 $61.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $56.00 $39.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $71.00 $65.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $61.00 $50.00 John Royall JP Morgan Raises Overweight $59.00 $54.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $58.00 $52.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $65.00 $64.00 Doug Leggate B of A Securities Raises Buy $74.00 $52.00 John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $54.00 $55.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PBF Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of PBF Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of PBF Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of PBF Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into PBF Energy's Background

PBF Energy Inc is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. The company owns refineries in Delaware, Ohio, New Jersey, California, and Louisiana. The Company operates in two reportable business segments: Refining and Logistics. The Company's oil refineries are all engaged in the refining of crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products and are aggregated into the Refining segment. PBFX operates logistics assets such as crude oil and refined products terminals, pipelines and storage facilities. The Logistics segment consists solely of PBFX's operations.

PBF Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: PBF Energy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.99%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: PBF Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.23%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PBF Energy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.65%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): PBF Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.76%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, PBF Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

