Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring NetEase Through Analyst Insights

Analysts' ratings for NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $122.75, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. A decline of 7.18% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of NetEase among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Fawne Jiang Benchmark Raises Buy $145.00 $144.00 Alex Poon Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $120.00 Ritchie Sun HSBC Lowers Buy $126.00 $130.00 Alex Poon Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $120.00 $135.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to NetEase. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NetEase compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for NetEase's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into NetEase's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NetEase analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About NetEase

NetEase, which started on an internet portal service in 1997, is a leading online services provider in China. Its key services include online/mobile games, cloud music, media, advertising, email, live streaming, online education, and e-commerce. The company develops and operates some of the China's most popular PC client and mobile games, and it partners with global leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang (a Microsoft subsidiary).

Financial Insights: NetEase

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: NetEase's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.04%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: NetEase's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 24.25% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): NetEase's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.39%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NetEase's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.68%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: NetEase's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.16, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NTES

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 86 Research Upgrades Hold Buy May 2021 UBS Maintains Buy May 2021 Macquarie Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for NTES

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.