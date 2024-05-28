Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Koppers Hldgs Through Analyst Insights

Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Koppers Hldgs, presenting an average target of $64.0, a high estimate of $64.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. No alteration is observed as the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Koppers Hldgs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $64.00 $64.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $64.00 $64.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $64.00 $64.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $64.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Koppers Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Koppers Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Discovering Koppers Hldgs: A Closer Look

Koppers Holdings, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds used in markets such as railroad, aluminum and steel, agriculture, utilities, and residential lumber. The company is organized into three business segments: railroad and utility products and services, performance chemicals, and carbon materials and chemicals. Its product portfolio includes treated and untreated wood products like crossties used in railroads, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds such as creosote used in the treatment of wood crossties, among others. The majority of its revenue comes from the company's railroad and utility products and services segment, and more than half of the company's revenue is earned in the United States.

Financial Insights: Koppers Hldgs

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Koppers Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.08%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Koppers Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.61% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Koppers Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.59%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Koppers Hldgs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.71%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Koppers Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.89, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

