Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring FedEx Through Analyst Insights

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been analyzed by 17 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 4 5 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 4 3 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $298.94, a high estimate of $351.00, and a low estimate of $195.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.55% increase from the previous average price target of $288.69.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive FedEx. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $333.00 $340.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Lowers Buy $303.00 $306.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Buy $340.00 $346.00 Robert Joynson Exane BNP Paribas Announces Underperform $250.00 - Stephanie Moore Jefferies Raises Hold $300.00 $265.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Buy $340.00 $323.00 Garrett Holland Baird Raises Outperform $325.00 $315.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $346.00 $313.00 Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $310.00 $290.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $210.00 $195.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Raises Outperform $320.00 $293.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $351.00 $327.00 Jordan Alliger Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $324.00 $291.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $350.00 $310.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Lowers Buy $290.00 $305.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $195.00 $195.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $195.00 $205.00

Unveiling the Story Behind FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2023, which ended May 2023, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 11% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder comes from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

Financial Insights: FedEx

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining FedEx's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 29 February, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.94% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: FedEx's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.04%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.3%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FedEx's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.01%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: FedEx's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

