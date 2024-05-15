Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Crane Through Analyst Insights

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Crane (NYSE:CR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $152.67, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $140.00. This current average has increased by 12.53% from the previous average price target of $135.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Crane. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Damian Karas UBS Raises Neutral $152.00 $120.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Maintains Buy $157.00 $157.00 Matt Summerville DA Davidson Raises Buy $160.00 $142.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $157.00 $150.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $150.00 $135.00 Ronald Epstein B of A Securities Raises Buy $140.00 $110.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Crane. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Crane compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Crane's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Crane's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Crane analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Crane

Crane is a diversified industrial firm that manufactures a broad range of products, including valves, pumps, aerospace components, and fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels. Its business is organized into three segments: aerospace and electronics, process flow technologies, and engineered materials. Crane generated approximately $2.1 billion in revenue in 2023.

Crane's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Crane's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.02% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Crane's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.46%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crane's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.69%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crane's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.73%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.26.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CR

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Dec 2021 Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage On Equal-Weight Sep 2021 BMO Capital Upgrades Market Perform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.