Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Zeta Global Holdings Through Analyst Insights

Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) underwent analysis by 21 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 14 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 9 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $21.17, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average reflects an increase of 27.45% from the previous average price target of $16.61.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Zeta Global Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $29.00 $20.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $18.00 Zach Cummins B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $24.00 $18.50 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Announces Buy $23.00 - Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $20.00 $18.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $20.00 $17.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Announces Outperform $20.00 - Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 Richard Baldry Roth MKM Raises Buy $33.00 $21.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Zach Cummins B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $18.50 $15.50 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $18.00 $17.00 Jason Kreyer Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $22.00 $15.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Overweight $18.00 $15.00 Clark Wright DA Davidson Raises Buy $19.00 $15.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $17.00 $13.00 Richard Baldry Roth MKM Maintains Buy $21.00 - Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $18.00 $14.00 Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Raises Buy $18.00 $15.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $18.00 $13.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Zeta Global Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zeta Global Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Zeta Global Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Zeta Global Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Zeta Global Holdings analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Zeta Global Holdings

Zeta Global Holdings Corp is an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software. It serves enterprise customers across multiple industries, including financial services, insurance, telecommunications, automotive, travel and hospitality, and retail. Its Zeta Marketing Platform, or ZMP, is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP can analyze billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing.

Financial Insights: Zeta Global Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Zeta Global Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 23.7% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Zeta Global Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -20.3%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zeta Global Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -21.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zeta Global Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, Zeta Global Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ZETA

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage On Buy Nov 2021 Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage On Neutral Jul 2021 Roth Capital Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ZETA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.