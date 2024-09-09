Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring YETI Holdings Through Analyst Insights

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 3 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $46.89, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.69% from the previous average price target of $45.22.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive YETI Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Maintains Hold $44.00 $44.00 Wendy Nicholson Citigroup Raises Buy $50.00 $47.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Hold $46.00 $43.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $45.00 $38.00 Matt Koranda Roth MKM Raises Neutral $43.00 $42.00 Noah Zatzkin Keybanc Raises Underweight $38.00 $36.00 Wendy Nicholson Citigroup Lowers Buy $47.00 $49.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $54.00 $54.00 Randal Konik Jefferies Raises Buy $55.00 $54.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to YETI Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of YETI Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of YETI Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into YETI Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on YETI Holdings analyst ratings.

About YETI Holdings

YETI Holdings Inc is a designer, marketer, and distributor of premium products for the outdoor and recreation market sold under the YETI brand. The company offers products including coolers and equipment, drinkware, and other accessories. Its trademark products include YETI Tundra, Hopper, YETI TANK, Rambler, Colster, Rambler among others. The company distributes products through wholesale channels and through direct-to-consumer, or DTC, channels.

Breaking Down YETI Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: YETI Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.14%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: YETI Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.87%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): YETI Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.45%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): YETI Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.29%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: YETI Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.25.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for YETI

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Baird Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Jefferies Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for YETI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.