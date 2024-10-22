Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Walmart Through Analyst Insights

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 34 analysts have published ratings on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 19 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 8 13 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $83.91, a high estimate of $98.00, and a low estimate of $73.00. Marking an increase of 10.09%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $76.22.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Walmart. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dean Rosenblum Bernstein Announces Outperform $95.00 - Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $90.00 $81.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $86.00 $82.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $92.00 $81.00 Joe Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $92.00 $82.00 Peter Benedict Baird Raises Outperform $90.00 $82.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $98.00 $75.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $89.00 $76.00 Karen Short Melius Research Announces Buy $95.00 - Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $88.00 $81.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $90.00 $85.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $80.00 $78.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Raises Buy $81.00 $75.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $83.00 $77.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Buy $85.00 $80.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $81.00 $73.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $76.00 $64.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $83.00 $81.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $81.00 $74.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $78.00 $74.00 Bill Kirk Roth MKM Raises Buy $81.00 $71.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $81.00 $75.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Overweight $78.00 $66.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $80.00 $74.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $83.00 $81.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $82.00 $75.00 Joe Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $82.00 $75.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $73.00 $71.00 Joe Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $75.00 $75.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $70.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Outperform $80.00 $75.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Walmart. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Walmart compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Walmart's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Walmart's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Walmart

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 stores globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Walmart

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Walmart's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.77% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Walmart's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.66%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Walmart's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.43%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Walmart's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.77%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Walmart's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

