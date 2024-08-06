Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Vista Outdoor Through Analyst Insights

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $39.83, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. Observing a 2.79% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $38.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Vista Outdoor. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rommel Dionisio Aegis Capital Announces Hold $40.00 - Mark Smith Lake Street Raises Hold $40.00 $37.00 Matt Koranda Roth MKM Raises Buy $42.00 $40.00 Matt Koranda Roth MKM Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Matt Koranda Roth MKM Raises Buy $40.00 $38.00 Mark Smith Lake Street Announces Hold $37.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Vista Outdoor. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vista Outdoor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, develops, and manufactures outdoor sports and recreation products, and is domiciled in the United States. The company operates through the following reportable segments: the Kinetic Group, Revelyst Outdoor Performance, Revelyst Adventure Sports, and Revelyst Precision Sports Technology. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from its Kinetic Group segment which consists of its ammunition brands and provides ammunition used for training, hunting, target shooting, and personal protection.

Vista Outdoor: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Vista Outdoor faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.35% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Vista Outdoor's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.79%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vista Outdoor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.64%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vista Outdoor's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.65% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, Vista Outdoor faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

